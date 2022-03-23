Varun Dhawan offers coffee to paparazzo in sweet video; fans love his 'down to earth attitude'. Watch

Varun Dhawan was recently spotted in Mumbai, where he had a sweet interaction with the paparazzi as he got clicked. The actor, who was wearing a crimson shirt, even offered his coffee to one of the photographers. The actor's sweet gesture was appreciated by his fans, who praised him for his nature and sweet gesture. Also Read| Samantha Ruth Prabhu smiles as Varun Dhawan tells paparazzi ‘kyun dara rahe ho', carefully walks her to her car. Watch

In a video being shared online by fan clubs, Varun can be seen clicking pictures with his fans, before turning to get into his car. As the paparazzi ask him to stay two minutes longer for them, he replies, "Public bhi bore ho jaayegi (even public will get bored)." The paparazzi say to him in response, "Nahi sir, aapse public kahan bore hogi (No, why would the public get bored of you)" Varun is then heard saying goodbye to the paps as he enters.

After he enters the car, Varun picks up his cup of coffee and offers it to a paparazzo. "Coffee peena hai (do you want to have coffee)," he asks. As the paparazzo says no multiple times, Varun replies, "Arre nahi nahi kya (Why saying no)," as he hands him the coffee. The actor adds, "Pee lo acchha hi hai (drink it, it's nice only)."

"coffee peena hai? nhi nhi kyu? pee lo accha hi hai" 😭 i swear love him or hate him but you can't deny the fact he's most humble sweetest down to earth star we've now in the industry 🥺 @Varun_dvn you're the bestest ilysfm.



| #VarunDhawan | pic.twitter.com/HcAeh4dUI0 — jeenajeena (@varundvnshades) March 22, 2022

A fan of the actor shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "Love him or hate him but you can't deny the fact he's most humble sweetest down to earth star we've now in the industry." Fans of the actor praised him for his gesture by dropping comments on videos shared across social media, with one calling him the "real hero." Another wrote, "So down to Earth," while one commented, "He is literally the sweetest ." Another fan wrote, "Would die for that cup of coffee."

Varun was last seen in the 2020 film Coolie No. 1, which released on Amazon Prime Video. He will be next seen in Bhediya, which also stars Kriti Sanon. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, is slated to release on November 25, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail