Varun Dhawan stops Bhediya event at Jaipur college to revive fainted fan. Watch

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were recently in Jaipur for the promotions of their film, Bhediya. A girl fainted during a promotional event at a Jaipur college and Varun stopped the event to help the girl. He stepped down from the stage to bring the girl back to normal and help her drink water. Also read: Salman Khan tells ‘Bhediya’ Varun Dhawan to bite on his bum, Kriti Sanon can't hide her reaction. Watch

A video from the Jaipur event was shared on the actor's fanpages. He was in a colourful jacket worn over tee and denims while Kriti was in a strapless green gown. The video shows the girl sitting with her face towards the stage, drinking water from Varun's hands. A fan commented on the video shared on Twitter, “How sweet of him! No doubt #VarunDhawan is both a great actor and amazing human being. God bless him.” Another wrote, “He is literally the best. My VD.”

A fan fell sick, during the college event yesterday and varun taking care of that girl🥺#VarunDhawan #KritiSanon #Bhediya pic.twitter.com/mUHaHiXLr3 — annesha.🐺 (@ApnaaVarun) November 13, 2022

Directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame, Bhediya follows Bhaskar (Varun), who transforms into a werewolf on every full moon night after he is bitten by a werewolf. Kriti Sanon seems to play a veterinary doctor in the film. It also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee and will release in theatres on November 25.

Varun had recently revealed that he had been struggling with vestibular hypofunction. As his fans showed their concern, he took to Twitter to share about how he was coping with the condition. He wrote, "Hey guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being a 100 per cent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbled and actually very energised to get back to 100 percent. To everyone who has been concerned I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan (god)."

