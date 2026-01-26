Varun Dhawan takes dig at trolls, posts pic of fans cheering for him after Border 2 success: ‘Love will triumph hate’

In the picture, Varun stood in his car and waved the National Flag. A sea of fans surrounded his vehicle, cheering for him. Sharing the picture, Varun wrote, "Border 2 (National Flag emoji). Love will always triumph hate. Thank you (folded hands emoji)."

Actor Varun Dhawan , whose recent film Border 2 has been soaring at the box office, has shared a post about its success and his recent trolling. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, Varun shared his photo and penned a brief note.

What Varun had earlier said about facing trolls Varun faced trolling over his smile in Border 2 after the song Ghar Kab Aaoge was released. It was also turned into memes. Recently, speaking at the Braves Of The Soil tribute trailer launch for Border 2, Varun had said, "I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hai (All these keep happening). It doesn't really matter. Main iske liye kaam karta hoon. Main jis cheeze k liye kaam karta hoon woh iss Friday ko pata chalega (I don't work for this. What I work for, you will get to know this Friday)."

The actor had emphasised the importance of a good film. "Mujhe film pe bharosa hai. Ek achi film banana bohut important hai. Obviously, numbers yeh sab cheezein mera kuch lena dena nahi hai isse. But I believe ki humne ek achi film banayi hai (I believe in the film. It's very important to make a good film. I'm not concerned with numbers. I believe we made a good film). That's the most important thing. Log jab theatre mein jaate hai, sab bhool jaate hai (When people go to theatres, they forget everything). They want to be entertained, that's it. Aur kuch maine nahi rakhta hai. Main use school se aata hoon jaaha aapka kaam bolta hai (Nothing else matters. I come from the school where a person's work speaks)," he had added.