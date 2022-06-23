Varun Dhawan teases Kiara Advani about Sidharth Malhotra, she agrees he's telling the truth

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have been rumoured to be dating, continue to drop hints about their relationship. While they have not yet confirmed or denied their dating reports, recently Kiara revealed that Sidharth is among the speed dial contacts on her phone. It was Varun Dhawan who made the revelation and the actor agreed. (Also read: When Sidharth Malhotra expressed his feelings for Kiara Advani)

Kiara and Sidharth have worked together in the 2021 film Shershaah. They are snapped from time to time together at Bollywood parties, outings and even vacations. Previously, reports had suggested that the two have parted ways, however, it is believed that they are back again after a brief break.

During a recent conversation, Varun was asked to name the person who is on Kiara’s speed dial on phone. To this, without wasting time, Varun sought Kiara’s permission and wrote Sidharth’s name. Reacting to this, Kiara said it’s also her manager who is on her phone speed dial. She also confirmed Sidharth’s name with a smile.

Talking about rumours of her personal life, Kiara had previously told India Today, “I am not completely immune to it, especially when it [rumour] is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that's when I am like, where is this coming from?”

Kiara will be next seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, releasing this Friday. The film also has Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Sidharth, on the other hand, will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series, Indian Police Force. He also has Thank God, Mission Majnu and Yodha in the pipeline.

