Varun Dhawan 'transforms into debonair prince' in new pre-wedding video shared by Manish Malhotra. Watch

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of actor Varun Dhawan getting fitted for his wedding. Varun tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday, in a low-key ceremony in Alibaug.

Manish took to Instagram to share videos of Varun's fitting session, via his brand's page. The post read, "Capturing the endearing moments while dressing up the ever-so-charming #ManishMalhotraGroom, Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) as he transforms into a debonair prince in our bespoke ivory sherwani adorned with intricate gold and silver zardosi hand-embroidery, layered with a celeste blue drape paired with custom encrusted embroidery shoes to complete the look."

Manish also took to his personal account to share a short reel of pictures from the wedding. "Now that’s what I call an absolute fun wedding," he captioned his post.

Reportedly, the guest list at Varun and Natasha’s wedding was limited to around 40-50 names, keeping the Covid-19 protocols in mind. Industry figures such as Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan were among those in attendance. Karan, who launched Varun as an actor, wrote in a post that he was 'filled with a multitude of emotions and memories'. He wrote, "My boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life."

Also read: Photos from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s secret roka ceremony surface online

Varun also shared pictures on his Instagram page. “Life long love just became official,” he wrote, posting photos with Natasha from the wedding. His parents, David Dhawan and Laali Dhawan, could be seen in the background.

Varun, who went to school with Natasha, has known her since the sixth grade, but they started dating only in their 20s.

Follow @htshowbiz for more