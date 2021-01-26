IND USA
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's roka ceremony reportedly took place in February last year.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's roka ceremony reportedly took place in February last year.
Photos from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s secret roka ceremony surface online

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are seen glowing with happiness in pictures from their hush-hush roka ceremony last year. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:24 PM IST

After their low-key wedding on Sunday, pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s roka ceremony have surfaced online. While photography company The Wedding Saga, who originally shared the photos on Instagram, deleted t, the images are being widely shared online by fan clubs.

In the pictures, Varun is dressed in formals, while Natasha looks stunning in heavily sequined ethnic attire. In one of the photos, they are seen wearing garlands and holding a coconut. In another, they cut a cake together.


The roka ceremony reportedly took place in February last year. Interestingly, at the time, Varun denied the reports and claimed that he was merely attending a birthday party at Natasha’s house. “Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party, wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers,” he wrote, sharing a report speculating about the engagement.


Varun and Natasha tied the knot at The Mansion House in Alibaug on Sunday. The wedding was attended by just 40-50 of their closest friends and family members due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Shashank Khaitan were among the select few from the film fraternity who were a part of the celebrations.

Sharing his wedding photos on Instagram, Varun introduced Natasha as his ‘life long love’. They have known each other since the sixth grade but got into a relationship only in their mid-20s.

Also read: Shraddha Srinath asks if Natasha Dalal will accept Varun Dhawan romancing other heroines in films, takes on misogyny

Earlier, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want, Varun said that he felt like he ‘fell in love’ with Natasha when he saw her in school for the first time. However, she ‘rejected’ him a few times before they eventually started dating. Incidentally, Kareena let the cat out of the bag when she referred to Natasha as Varun’s fiancee.

Meanwhile, Varun and Natasha will reportedly host a lavish reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on February 2 for their friends and his industry colleagues. However, there is no confirmation on the same yet.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were inseparable as they left the wedding venue to return to Mumbai.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at their mehendi ceremony.
Gauri Khan poses in Paris.
Priyanka Chopra briefly studied in the US.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's roka ceremony reportedly took place in February last year.
Kangana Ranaut has vocally opposed the farmers' protests.
Ranvir Shorey lambasted the protesting farmers after their tractor rally in Delhi turned violent.
Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut's feud began last year.
Salman Khan in his look for Antim: The Final Truth.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were inseparable as they left the wedding venue to return to Mumbai.
Kajol with Tanuja.
Kareena Kapoor wished her fans on Republic Day.
Sunny Leone played cricket in Kerala.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby girl on Monday.
A still from the FAU-G trailer, launched by Akshay Kumar.
Mira Rajput has shared her new pictures on Instagram.
Raj Kundra is teaching son Viaan the importance of good deeds.
