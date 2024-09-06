Varun Dhawan's daughter is mini-version of him or Natasha? Niece Anjini Dhawan reveals

Sweet revelations

In a recent chat with Filmygyan, Anjini was asked to share some words of wisdom for the newest member of the Dhawan family - Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's baby girl.

Following which, she smiled, and said, “From me, I think she just needs to be her own person. She is so small. She is one month old; what can I tell her? She is a doll, and she looks exactly like Bhaiya; that’s all I’d say."

Anjini is the granddaughter of Anil Dhawan, the brother of David Dhawan. She will make her debut with Binny and Family, which also stars Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar. It is slated to release on September 20, 2024.

Varun-Natasha embraces parenthood

Actor Varun Dhawan’s wife and designer Natasha Dalal gave birth to a baby girl on June 3 in a Mumbai hospital. The actor took to Instagram to share the arrival of his baby girl. Varun captioned the post, "Our baby girl is here, Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby”.

His mother Karuna Dhawan was also spotted distributing sweets to photographers stationed at Hinduja Hospital at that time.

Varun and Natasha got married in a low-key wedding ceremony in 2021. The couple announced their pregnancy in February earlier this year with an adorable monochromatic picture. The post was captioned, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength.”

On the work front

Varun will be next seen in Raj & DK’s Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, and Sikandar Kher. The Indian adaptation of the American series will also be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

He will also be seen in an action thriller film Baby John which is backed by Atlee. It also features Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. It is slated to release on December 25.