Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan grooves to Katrina Kaif's Khwab Dekhe, Shanaya Kapoor reacts

Actor Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan is leaving no stone unturned as she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. On Friday, she took to her Instagram handle and posted a dancing video from a studio. She is often spotted by the paparazzi on her way to the gym and dance class. Also read: Here's how Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor have grown along with Kolkata Knight Riders Anjini Dhawan will reported mark her debut in Bollywood soon.

In the video, Anjini is seen matching steps to Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan's song Khwab Dekhe. She danced in the middle as she led two more girls dancing next to her. All of them were wearing all-black athleisure wear.

Sharing the video, Anjini credited choreographers Shazia Samji, Piyush Bhagat, and Roya Sood. She wrote in the caption, “Choreo @shaziasamji @piyush_bhagat @ps_dancestudio @chaosinherveins A very patient @paras_omta001.”

Soon after she shared the video, her close friend Shanaya Kapoor took to the comment section and dropped a couple of heart-eyes emojis. A user wrote, “I want to watch a movie starring you. I feel that you will be a big star one day.” “Look at you,” added another one.

The song Khwab Dekhe is from Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan's film Race. Released in the 2008, the film also starred Akshaye Khanna and Bipasha Basu. It is directed by the filmmaker duo Abbas–Mustan and written by Kiran Kotrial and Shiraz Ahmed. The song remains one of the greatest hits in Katrina's career.

Anjini is the daughter of Siddharth Dhawan, the cousin of Varun Dhawan. After Varun made a successful debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, reports about Anjini's upcoming debut started surfacing online.

Anjini Dhawan recently turned 23rd. On her birthday. She treated fans to her stunning photos in swimwear. She posted some pictures from a property and captioned it, "Take 23” with emojis of a cake and a clapboard.

Besides these, she also posted a few more photos from a beach getaway. She didn't reveal the location but it seems like she celebrated her birthday there. From catching sunsets to gorging burgers to sharing different looks in swimwear, her post gave a glimpse of her entire trip. She is yet to announce her much-awaited Bollywood debut film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON