10 years of Fukrey and Varun Sharma aka Choocha: That character got me acceptance from the film fraternity

For Varun Sharma, Fukrey completing a decade of its release is a reason for double celebration, for it also marks the actor’s decade-long journey in Bollywood. The actor credits his character of Choocha in the comedy film for opening the doors of fame and success for him. Actor Varun Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Fukrey playing the character of Choocha in the film.

“It’s one of the biggest blessings for me to have debuted with a film like Fukrey and a character like Choocha,” says Sharma, adding, “The biggest challenge for any actor is to be accepted by the audience, and this film and my character gave me that acceptance among the audience and the film fraternity. So, it will always hold a special place in my heart.”

The 33-year-old calls it s a “special feeling” to see how Choocha has made his place in the hearts of the audience and continues to get so much love even after 10 years.

“For me, as an actor, the kind of adulation and appreciation Choocha received from the audiences, is nothing short of an achievement. The love that I have today, and everything that I have received in the last 10 years is because of Fukrey. I’m glad I could showcase my talent in my debut film. So yes, it has given me a lot, and everything I have today is because of Choocha,” gushes the 33-year-old, who played a lovable and naive character in the story set in the backdrop of Delhi, where a group of four friends -- played by actors Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh -- go on an adventure after their plan to make easy money backfires.

After his debut project, Sharma has featured in several projects such as Dolly Ki Doli, Dilwale, Chhichhore, Roohi and Chutzpah. But shooting the first scene of Fukrey is what holds a permanent special place in his heart.

“Though all the memories from the shooting days of Fukrey are amazing, but if I must pick one, it would be the first day of shooting the film at Miranda House in North Campus, Delhi. That will remain the most special feeling, as that was my entry point into the world I had dreamt of all my life. I was getting a chance to live that dream,” recounts the actor.

And another special memory is looking at his face on the poster for the first time. “I remember I called up my mother and told her about it and there was a moment of pin drop, following which she gave her blessings. That was the moment when I realised the true meaning of the phrase ‘silence speaks a lot’,” he shares.

Before wrapping up, Sharma gives an update on the third instalment of the franchise. “We’ve finished shooting for Fukrey 3, and the film is currently in post-production stage. We are super excited for its release, which will happen very soon. We can’t wait for people to watch it,” he ends.