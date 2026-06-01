Vashu Bhagnani explodes amid Chunari Chunari legal battle with David Dhawan, Ramesh Taurani: ‘Feels like betrayal’

Veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani has spoken at length about his decades-long journey in the film industry, his association with filmmaker David Dhawan, and his strained relationship with music producer Ramesh Taurani. In a strongly-worded personal statement, Bhagnani said that while he rarely speaks publicly about industry relationships, he now feels it is important to put his side of the story on record after what he described as years of disappointment and betrayal. Vashu Bhagnani drops a bombshell statement amid Chunari Chunari row.

His remarks come amid an ongoing public and legal dispute involving music rights and creative ownership issues over songs ‘Chunari Chunari’ and ‘Ishq Hona Hai’ connected to films associated withTips Industries. Recent weeks have seen both camps exchange statements over the matter as Varun Dhawan's film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is set to release on June 5, which is helmed by David Dhawan.

Looking back at the early years Bhagnani said his professional relationship with the Taurani family began long before he became a film producer. According to him, he had already built a successful audio cassette manufacturing business and established strong connections within the entertainment world before launching his production ventures.

"Before entering films, I had already built a successful audio cassette manufacturing business and established strong relationships within the entertainment industry. My association with the Taurani family began through the music business, particularly with Kumar Taurani. Later, I entered film production through Pooja Films and Pooja Entertainment, building my projects, partnerships, and productions independently," said Bhagnani.

The producer stressed that his film journey was built through his own banner and collaborations, which later resulted in several successful projects.

The gesture after Coolie No. 1 that stayed with him One of the most personal memories Vashu Bhagnani shared was from the time of the blockbuster film Coolie No. 1. He recalled gifting cars to director David Dhawan and actor Govinda as a token of appreciation for their contribution to the film's success.

According to him, Tips was a 50 percent partner in the project at the time, and he had suggested making the gesture together. “I believed success should be shared with the people who create it. When I suggested that we jointly gift cars to David Dhawan ji and Govinda ji, Ramesh ji did not wish to be part of it. I therefore proceeded on my own because I felt it was the right thing to do,” said Bhagnani.

He said the incident reflected a belief he has carried throughout his career — that achievements in cinema should be celebrated collectively rather than individually.

His long association with David Dhawan Vashu also addressed what he called misconceptions about industry history and professional collaborations. He pointed to his long-running partnership with David Dhawan, with whom he delivered several successful films over the years.

“People can verify the records themselves. I worked with David Dhawan ji from the beginning of my production journey and built several successful films together. Ramesh Taurani took 31 years to sign David Dhawan for his own first direct venture, which itself reflects the chronology of our respective journeys,” he said.

The producer suggested that the timeline itself speaks for the relationships and professional partnerships he built during his career.