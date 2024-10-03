Before singing Phoolon Ka for Jigra, even Vedang Raina thought new renditions ‘ruined’ old songs

Actor Vedang Raina, who lent his voice to a fresh rendition of the song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka for his upcoming film Jigra, spoke about how he did it. Speaking with Tried&Refused Productions, Vedang said that he was supposed to sing another song earlier. He recalled how Jigra director Vasan Bala asked him one day to bring his guitar with him during a dubbing session. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt chased Vasan Bala for a month over Jigra script; director wasn't happy with Karan Johar. Here's why) Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in stills from Jigra.

Vedang on how he recorded Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka

Talking about his version of Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka, Vedang shared, "I checked the lyrics, there was a video somewhere of me learning the song there, and I said okay, 'I think I got it, let's do it'. It was never supposed to be a single or a release or anything. It was supposed to come in the edit at some point in the film. That version he put and I think people liked it. The idea came again when the teaser trailer was getting cut. That's when I properly went and recorded in the studio."

Vedang on his take on renditions of songs

"Before that, it was in a dubbing studio with the same mic for the guitar and the vocals, a very shabby way of recording. Then we did the proper vocals, and it made it to the teaser. I remember this thought creeped in right before it came out, 'I have done a rendition of an RD Burman song which Kishore (Kumar) da sang.' I was like, 'Oh my God'. I'm that person who hears renditions of songs and I'm like, 'Original ko kharab kardiya (They have ruined the original)'. It just happened so quick. It was way after the film as shot, all this happened."

Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka--original song

Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka is originally from the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar with music by RD Burman and lyrics by Anand Bakshi. It became a hit song then. Since the last few years it has become a favourite song for siblings.

About Jigra

In the film, Vedang Raina plays Ankur, the brother of Alia Bhatt's character Satya. Jigra is set to be an action-packed narrative centred around a prison break, showcasing the lengths a sister will go to protect her brother. The film is set to hit theatres on October 11.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.