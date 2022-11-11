Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan burst out laughing as Sikandar Kher calls them 'sisters' at Monica, O My Darling event

Vasan Bala-directed neo noir comedy thriller, Monica O My Darling, released on Friday. It stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Several Bollywood celebrities from Sikandar's parents Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher to his friends Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan attended the special screening of the Netflix film on Thursday. Also read: Monica O My Darling trailer: Rajkummar Rao is out to kill a blackmailing Huma Qureshi in twisted dark comedy. Watch

A video from the screening shows Sikandar Kher welcoming Abhishek and Vicky at the event. He walked towards a spot holding their hands and told the paparazzi, “meri dono behene aai hain (both my sisters have come).” Vicky burst out in laughter on being called a ‘sister’. The childhood friends went on to pose together for the paparazzi.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher also joined Sikandar at the event. While Anupam was in black casuals, Kirron was in a black and white check top and black pants. The family of three posed together for the paparazzi.

Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher and Sikandar Kher at Monica, O My Darling screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Among others who attended the screening were Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Arjun Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Saqib Saleem and Shehnaaz Gill. They joined Rajkummar, Huma and Radhika to pose for paparazzi.

Monica, O My Darling revolves around a robotics expert Jayant Arkhedkar (Rajkummar Rao), who tries to effect the perfect murder, enlisting the help of his oddball colleagues. Talking about the film at the time of the trailer launch, Vasan Bala said, "I am excited for the audience to get a glimpse into the world of Monica O My Darling and be a part of this dark humored crime mystery. I cannot wait for the audience to see what a fabulous job the cast has done, and it's been a terrific ride collaborating with Matchbox Shots, who have been absolutely superb and I always look forward to working with Netflix and creating ground-breaking, binge-worthy content."

