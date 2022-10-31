Monica O My Darling trailer: Rajkummar Rao is out to kill a blackmailing Huma Qureshi in twisted dark comedy. Watch

The trailer for Vasan Bala’s upcoming dark comedy Monica O My Darling was released on Monday evening. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte and deals with love, betrayal, blackmail, and a murder plot. The 2-minute trailer had fans suitably impressed with many comparing it to hits like Johnny Gaddaar and Andhadhun. Also read: Monica O My Darling teaser: Rajkummar Rao is ‘King of Angola’ as Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi tease his story

The trailer opens with a retro-style introduction of the film’s titular character--Miss Monica (a vivacious Huma Qureshi). We see Rajkummar Rao tentatively approach her and hear her voice over saying the police is waiting for him. It is implied that she is blackmailing him. Rajkummar pleads with her, alleging she betrayed her and asks why she is doing this. Cut to Sikander Kher and Bagavathi Perumal, who tell Rajkummar that they are being blackmailed by Monica as well. Together, they decide that the only way out is murder.

What follows is the men’s increasingly amateurish attempts to kill Monica and be rid of her. A murder does take place but the trailer does not specify whose. And enters Radhika Apte’s ACP Naidu, who is very suspicious of Rajkummar’s character and believes he has something to do with the murder she is investigating.

Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “This is going to be one very interesting movie. Can't help but smile at this.” Another remarked at the casting. “Radhika+Huma+Rajkumar Rao= Deadly Combination,” they wrote. Many others commented that the trailer was reminiscent of some of the best dark comedies from Bollywood in recent times.

The Vasan Bala directorial also stars Sukant Goel, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Zayn Marie. The film, produced by Sanjay Routray & Sarita Patil, will release on Netflix on November 11.

