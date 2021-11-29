Vicky Kaushal, amid wedding rumours, spotted at Katrina Kaif's house. See pics

Amid rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding doing the rounds, the Uri: The Surgical Strike star was spotted leaving Katrina's home in Mumbai on Monday.

A number of photographers captured the rumoured groom-to-be seated in his car and leaving her building. Vicky Kaushal was seen wearing a casual T-shirt, busy on his phone.

Amid wedding rumours, Vicky Kaushal visits Katrina Kaif's home. (Varinder Chawla)

The couple is yet to react to wedding rumours. (Varinder Chawla)

Multiple reports have claimed that the couple is getting married in December. Vicky and Katrina are rumoured to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan. It also speculated that Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur, Shashank Khaitan and others have been invited for the wedding.

Although the rumours have been going on, Vicky and Katrina haven't addressed the reports yet. Previously, in August, the couple were subjected to rumours of a roka. It was rumoured that the couple got engaged in a private ceremony.

However, Katrina's team had dismissed the report with a statement. “There has been no roka ceremony. She is leaving for Tiger 3 shoot soon,” her team had said at the time.

A few months later, in October, Vicky explained the reason behind his silence on the roka rumours. “To be honest, mere paas woh mental space hi nahi tha (I didn’t have the mental space), because I was right in the middle of a shoot… Funnily enough, what happens is, these rumours start at 9 o’clock in the morning by the media and by 4.30, the media only negates the same rumours and says ‘no, it’s not true’. So, you don’t have to do anything,” he told radio host Siddharth Kannan, adding, “I had my blinders on, on my work, and I keep focusing on work.”

Sharing the family's reaction to the engagement rumours, Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny told SpotboyE: “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’. We don’t know where it all came from, but we all were laughing so hard because of that.”