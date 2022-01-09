Vicky Kaushal asks Aanand L Rai for a role in his next film, director says ‘you won’t be cast…’

Vicky Kaushal is mighty impressed by Aanand L Rai’s latest release, Atrangi Re, and asked the filmmaker for a role in his next. The actor took to Instagram Stories to praise the film and its lead actors, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

“Kitni pyaari film hai... Mazaa aa gaya (What a lovely film… I enjoyed it)! @saraalikhan95 such a difficult role to play and how wonderfully you have surrendered yourself to it. @dhanushkraja absolutely genius. @akshaykumar Garda uda diye (You killed it)! @aanandlrai Cast me in your next film, sir, please!” Vicky wrote, sharing a poster of Atrangi Re.

Aanand shared the message on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank you mere bhai… Aur tu cast nahi hoga...tu jab bhi hoga kahani hoga (You won’t be cast… Whenever you are there, you will be the story).”

Sara also shared Vicky’s message on Instagram Stories and made a request to Aanand. “Thank you, Vicky. @aanandlrai sir cast me also again with him,” she quipped.

Aanand L Rai and Sara Ali Khan replied to Vicky Kaushal’s message.

Atrangi Re is the story of Rinku (Sara), a young woman who makes several unsuccessful attempts to run away from home to be with her lover Sajjad (Akshay). Her fed-up family gets her forcefully married to an already-engaged Vishu (Dhanush). Things get complicated when Vishu falls for Rinku but Sajjad shows up.

Vicky is currently shooting for Laxman Utekar’s next in Indore with Sara. Reports suggest that the film is a sequel to the filmmaker’s Luka Chuppi, which starred Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Vicky also has Sam Bahadur, a film on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who served as the chief of the Army Staff from 1969 to 1973, in the pipeline. It also features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

