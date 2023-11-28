Vicky Kaushal calls Raman Raghav his worst performance so far

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently recalled his worst performance in his career and pointed out why he thinks he couldn't do better. It was Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0, as per the actor. The crime-thriller also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sobhita Dhulipala among others. Also read: Vicky Kaushal recalls his reaction after Gulzar said 'yeh director impress nahi hoti’ about daughter Meghna Gulzar

Vicky Kaushal on his worst performance

Vicky Kaushal on his film Raman Raghav 2.0. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Vicky told Indian Express at their event, “Raman Raghav 2.0 was a very dark and twisted tale about a cop and a serial killer. To be very honest, I still feel that that is my worst performance till date because at that time I felt like I haven’t lived through life experiences to get into the skin of the character." "That is one role, I feel, every five years of my life, I will play it differently and I will play it better. I come from a protective upbringing and that is not what my character’s life was and at the age of 25, when I was playing that part, there was little bit of the gap that I had to fill to understand,” he added candidly about his performance.

During the same conversation, Vicky also called himself a stubborn actor and revealed how he wanted to become an actor after finishing graduation. However, he said he didn't have the confidence as stars were being launched. He asserted that the time was different when his film Masaan was released.

Vicky Kaushal: I am a stubborn actor

He also said, "What I mean by saying that I am a stubborn actor is that when I would go for auditions and say I want this role, I sometimes would receive looks from top to bottom and that’s when I would be even more confident and say, ‘I want to be an actor.’ That stubbornness gave me confidence. I was telling myself do it because you love it and things will change. And things did change.”

Sam Bahadur

Vicky will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. It also has Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Backed by RSVP Movies, the film will release on December 1.

