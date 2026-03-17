Vicky Kaushal disappoints fans, faces backlash over ‘wife jokes’ at wedding: ‘It’s kind of cringe’

The clip shows Vicky speaking to the groom’s father and asking him to get the groom to say, “How’s the josh?” As the audience responded with “High, sir!”, Vicky quipped, “Maine yeh dekha hai ki bachelors ka josh hamesha high rehta hai. Hum shaadi-shuda waalon ka josh saal dar saal girta rehta hai. Par tension lene ki baat nahi hai, 4 din mein josh kam nahi hota.” (I’ve noticed that bachelors always have high energy and enthusiasm. For those of us who are married, that enthusiasm keeps dropping year after year. But don’t worry, it doesn’t fade in just four days)."

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among the most loved couples in the industry. Their affection for each other often leaves fans in awe. However, a recent video of Vicky making “wife jokes” at a wedding has surfaced online, drawing criticism from many on the internet.

The clip surfaced on Reddit, with many users criticising Vicky for making “wife jokes”. One user wrote, “We’re seriously STILL making misogynistic ‘marriage’ jokes in 2026? Should’ve left these on Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2016.” Another commented, “I don’t like it when men make fun of their marriage in public. It indirectly insults their wife, and it’s not funny. When people say ‘take it as a joke’, no, it isn’t funny. It reflects problems beneath the surface.”

Another user expressed disappointment, writing, “I understand he’s performing for an audience and all, but this still doesn’t make it okay. It’s kind of cringe, if you ask me. Today’s generation is trying hard to move away from these misogynistic jokes and stereotypes. Didn’t expect this from Vicky of all people.” One comment read, “I liked him generally, but I don’t like this version of him. Kind of sad to hear this.” Another wrote, “Ew, so disgusted with him right now. Guess it’s time to stop believing he’s a good husband after all.” A user also remarked, “Vicky is on his way to becoming a red flag lately, so annoying.”

About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage Vicky and Katrina’s flirtatious interaction at an award show, where the actor asked Katrina, “Mujhse shaadi karogi?, became a catalyst in their love story. The two dated briefly while keeping their relationship private, only going public after their wedding.

They tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Udaipur in a grand yet intimate ceremony. The couple embraced parenthood in 2025 with the birth of their son, Vihaan Kaushal, in November.