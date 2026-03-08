Internet reacts as Jumanji star Karen Gillan dances to Katrina Kaif song Sheila Ki Jawani: 'Wasn't on 2026 bingo card'

In the video, Karen was seen inside what seemed to be a vanity van, in costume of her Jumanji character. As the song played, she got up and danced her heart out. This video was posted by a fan on X, and soon many other fans reacted to it. A fan wrote, “Karen Gillan dancing to Sheila Ki Jawani wasn't on my 2026 Bingo Card.… Unexpected & wild.” Another said, “Well, 'Sheila ki Jawani' is an iconic song indeed." A comment read, “I almost didn't believe it until Karen started mouthing the lyrics!” A user said, “a hit that crossed cultures, genders, borders, nations… an international hit.” “That's right. Everyone should be jamming to sheila ki jawaani actually,” said another.

It has been more than a decade, but the impact of Sheila ki Jawani remains unmatched! The peppy dance number from Tees Maar Khan, featuring Katrina Kaif , has now reached the playlist of Jumanji star Karen Gillan . The actor took to her TikTok account and shared a video of grooving to the beats and suggesting how irresistible the song is that she cannot help but dance!

About Sheila Ki Jawani The song Sheila Ki Jawani was composed by the music duo Vishal–Shekhar and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sunidhi Chauhan. It was a chartbuster when it was released in 2009. Farah Khan choreographed the song. She had talked about the making of the dance number on her vlogs during her visit to Manasi Parekh's house. She had said, “We didn’t have any set for it. All we had were these 10 dancers. We finished shooting the entire song in just three and a half shifts. It is the cheapest song I have done and the biggest hit of my career. One of the top three-four hits.”

Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also featured Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The film failed at the box office but received praise upon its OTT release. The actor is yet to announce her next project.

On the personal front, Katrina embraced motherhood last year. Four years after her marriage to actor Vicky Kaushal, the couple welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, on 7 November 2025. They shared the joyous news on Instagram, writing, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.”