Katrina Kaif celebrates first Holi after becoming a mom, posts sweet pic with Vicky Kaushal, Sunny and Isabelle

Katrina shared a picture on her Instagram account with the caption, “The Happiest Happy Holi (different colour heart emoticons).” In the group picture, Katrina was all smiles as she stood beside Vicky, while Sunny held a water gun and stood on the other side. Isabelle was also present on the special day.

It was a special Holi for actor Katrina Kaif this year, as this was the first time she was celebrating after welcoming her baby boy, Vihaan. Like every year, Katrina shared a picture from the celebrations by the pool, where she played Holi with husband, Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law, Sunny Kaushal. and sister. Isabelle Kaif.

Meanwhile, Isabelle also posted some pictures from the fun-filled day by the pool.

Vicky and Katrina's relationship Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. They kept their relationship a secret until they made it official by tying the knot. Only 120 guests were in attendance, including some from the film fraternity, such as Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh and Malavika Mohanan.

Four years after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, on 7 November 2025. They shared the joyous news on Instagram, writing, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.”

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also featured Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The film failed at the box office but received praise upon its OTT release. The actor is yet to announce her next project.

Vicky, on the other hand, was last seen in Chhaava, which turned out to be a major blockbuster. He is currently busy shooting for Love & War. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.