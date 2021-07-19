Vicky Kaushal impresses Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan with rap video: 'Bahut zor se acting aarai thi'

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram on Sunday to share a cool new video. In it, he is seen lip-syncing to the rap song Purple Hat, by Sofi Tukker.

The video shows Vicky Kaushal in his vanity van, animatedly lip-syncing to the song. He is seen wearing a peach-coloured hoodie and a white jacket. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Felt cute will 100% delete it later. Bohot zor se Acting aa rahi thi (really felt like acting). Vanity jam- Purple Hat."

Vicky's friends from Bollywood flocked to the comments section to praise his attempt. Deepika Padukone left laughing emojis while Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Woah. I like." Vicky replied to him saying, "@hrithikroshan woah!!! You like. I dead."

Tanmay Bhat gave an update to Vicky Kaushal's line from Masaan and wrote, "Saala yeh hook kaahe khatam nahi hota (The hook is just not ending)." Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana left fire emojis.

Vicky showed off his painting talent too on Sunday. He shared a picture of a painting he had made of Lord Ganesha.

Vicky is working on Aditya Dhar's film 'The Immortal Ashwatthama. He also has Sardar Udham Singh, a Sam Maneckshaw biopic directed by Meghna Gulzar and Mr Lele in the pipeline.

Recently, Vicky completed nine years in Bollywood. Sharing a photo from his first audition in 2012, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Today, 9 years back SHUKR!" In the picture, Vicky can be seen wearing a white T-shirt while holding a whiteboard, dated '10th July 2012'.

Vicky began his Bollywood journey as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's 2012 movie Gangs of Wasseypur. Later, he made his screen debut with Anurag's co-production, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. Later, he got a small role in Anurag's Bombay Velvet that starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

He later starred in Love Per Square Foot, Masaan, Uri: The Surgical St and other movies. He won the National Award for his performance in Uri.