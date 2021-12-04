Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Kiara Advani denies being on list of 120 guests, says 'suna toh hai'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are keeping the details of their upcoming royal wedding in Rajasthan under wraps. While there are many who are expected to be on the guest list for the functions to be held in Sawai Madhopur, Kiara Advani is probably not among them.

The actor featured with Vicky Kaushal in the Netflix film, Lust Stories. When she was asked about attending the wedding, she denied being a part of the same.

On being asked about Vicky and Katrina's wedding during a chat at Agenda AajTak, Kiara said, "Really? Suna toh hai par pata nahi, mujhe toh invite nahi kiya (Really, I have heard but know nothing. I haven't got the invite)."

Among those who are expected to attend are Bharat director Kabir Khan, who has worked with Katrina on multiple films. Aanand L Rai, who directed Katrina in 2018 film Zero is also expected.

Earlier, Katrina's Bharat co-star Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan denied receiving any invite. Katrina and Salman were in a relationship for some time and have featured in films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The place is booked from December 6-11 which will include functions such as mehendi and sangeet.

Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan said, "As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. He said directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination. RTPCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses.

Also read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Here's all about the venue in Sawai Madhopur and how much costs

He convened a meeting to assess the law and order situation in the city on the occasion. Talking about the same, he said, "The meeting was mainly related to coordination for smooth functioning of traffic and Transport during the wedding."

(With PTI inputs)