Vicky Kaushal on box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor: ‘We work for the audience, not each other’

Vicky Kaushal has shared his views on the box office clash that his film Sam Bahadur is set to have with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Both the films are set for a theatrical release on the same day and Vicky has said that he is as excited for Animal as everyone else. Vicky was speaking with the media at the teaser launch event of Sam Bahadur when he was asked about the clash. (Also read: Fatima Sana Shaikh ‘wasn’t sure' about playing Indira Gandhi in Sam Bahadur)

On Animal-Sam Bahadur clash

Vicky Kaushal reacts to the box office clash of his film Sam Bahadur with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I think that Friday, we both are gonna eventually gonna hand over our Films to the audience. It will be the audiences' day more than our day. In today’s time, we, as an industry, should give the option of multiple films on the same day to the audience. That’s how we will flourish as an industry. We have those many weeks in a year, but as an industry, we cannot limit ourselves to making those many films in a year. We will have to make multiple films and we will have multiple releases on the same day," he said.

'We work for the audience, not each other'

Vicky added, “We have to build an atmosphere with multiple films can work on the same day. We have the strength in the audience, we have the strength at the exhibitor level, so, why not? I think we kind of also need to push the envelope now. Given today’s scenario now, the excitement that the the audiences have, I think, if they resonate with two films and both films are good, both can work. So, I am as excited for Animal as anybody else. As long as it is a great day for the audience. We work for them, not for each other.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and features Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, along side Ranbir.

More about Sam Bahadur

Vicky plays the titular role of Sam Manekshaw, who served as the Chief of the Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh and is slated to release on December 1.

Vicky is ‘sandwiched’ between wife Katrina Kaif's films

When reminded that his wife Katrina Kaif also has films lined up for release after and before his film, Vicky told reporters that they are both excited for each other's films. He added laughing, “Conversations at home….She is excited for my film and I am excited for her film. And she has not just got one film after my film but she has got one film two weeks before my film also. I am sandwiched between her films and it is a great spot to be in.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Salman Khan and Katrina's next Tiger 3 is slated for a Diwali release on November 10, her Sriram Raghavan's film with Vijay Sethupathi - Merry Christmas - is set for a theatrical release on December 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON