Vicky Kaushal's parents, Katrina Kaif's mom also attended couple's Christmas bash, reveal Neha Dhupia's new pics

Neha Dhupia has shared a bunch of unseen pictures from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Christmas bash at their beach-facing Mumbai residence. And the pictures reveal that not only the couple's friends, but also several of their family members were a part of the Christmas celebration. The pictures showed everyone from Vicky's parents, Katrina's mom to actor Angad Bedi were in attendance. Also read: Vicky Kaushal kisses Katrina Kaif in adorable Christmas postcard; dances with Angad Bedi, Sunny Kaushal at house party Here is a glimpse of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Christmas bash.

More pictures from Vicky and Katrina's Christmas party

Sharing the pictures, Neha Dhupia wrote on Instagram, “Our very merry bunch for life.” The first picture is of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi in identical pyjama sets, posing with Katrina and Vicky, who too are twinning in white T-shirts and blue denims.

It is followed by a happy picture of Vicky's mom joining the pack of Angad, Vicky and his brother Sunny Kaushal. Sunny too was dressed as per the white and blue dress code. Vicky is seen planting a kiss on his mother's cheek, who wore a red salwar suit for Christmas. There is also a group picture which shows Vicky's dad and veteran action director Sham Kaushal and Katrina's mom Suzanne Turquotte in the frame.

There are also a few candid pictures of Vicky and Angad as they get goofy while posing in front of the Christmas tree. Vicky had earlier shared a video of him and Angad showing their Punjabi dance moves while posing for the camera.

Recently, Vicky had also shared a romantic picture of Katrina and him posing during the Christmas bash. He had captioned it, “Christmas is when you are here,” along with a heart and Christmas emoji.

More about Neha and Angad

2023 was an eventful year for Neha and Angad. They moved to their new house with their kids Mehr and Guriq. Neha took a short break from work after Guriq's birth. Angad was seen in a segment of the anthology Lust Stories 2. He also played a pivotal role in Ghoomer and the recent Telugu release, Hi Nanna .

