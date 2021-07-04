Vicky Kaushal poses with his new 'buddy', a Range Rover, Aditya Dhar says 'Aise hi tarakki karo'

Actor Vicky Kaushal has a brand new ride. The actor shared a picture of his new Range Rover on Instagram on Sunday.

In the picture, Vicky Kaushal is seen in an orange shirt and blue jeans, leaning on his car. "Welcome Home buddy! Thank you Navnit Motors Jaguar Land Rover Mumbai, for an amazing experience. @landrover.navnit motors @landrover_in," Vicky wrote with the picture.

Vicky's Bollywood colleagues showered him with compliments. "Stunner," wrote Sayani Gupta. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra wrote, "Congratulations." Director Aditya Dhar wrote, "Shotgun!! Congratulations mere Bhai!! Aise he Mehnat aur Tarakki karo (Keep working hard and enjoy success just like this)." Vicky's Raazi co-star Jaideep Ahlawat said, "Mubarak ho bhai (congratulations brother)."

On Saturday, Vicky aced a deadlift during his workout session. He shared a video as he tried the deadlift at his gym. The video also saw his trainer get excited after Vicky hit a new 'personal record' post his Covid-19 recovery.

In the caption, Vicky wrote, "After a slow post-covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning!" Tiger Shroff, Siddharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, and Ayushmann Khurrana left compliments for Vicky. Tiger wrote, "What a lift bro!"

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys Italian dinner with a lot of greens thanks to Taimur Ali Khan, see pic

Vicky had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 5. He announced the news on his Instagram by posting a statement that read, "In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor."

He tested negative for the infection on April 16. Vicky has been spotted out and about by the paparazzi a few times since. He has several projects in the pipeline including Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Takht, and Sam Bahadur.