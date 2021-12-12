Vicky Kaushal rests on Katrina Kaif's lap during mehendi, fan says 'she really has let herself free'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have finally relesed their mehendi and sangeet pictures. The couple shared several candid pictures from the ceremony that preceded their lavish wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. However, its the picture shared by Katrina's stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania which stands out.

Anaita shared the picture on her Instagram page while sharing the details of Katrina's look. She wrote, “Mehendi ho toh aisi!! (a mehendi ceremony should be like this) @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09 We really wanted to play with colour, texture and a contemporary take on folk! My favourite touch is the antique bajubans on the beautifully embellished sleeves!”

The picture shows Katrina in a colourful Sabyasachi lehenga and jewellery and Vicky complementing her in a beige kurta pyjama paired with a colourful jacket. As she sits for her mehendi with both palms stretched out, Vicky strikes a pose by resting his head on her lap. Both cannot control their laughter as they are captured on camera.

Shweta Bachchan commented on Anaita's post, “Adorable.” Deanne Panday wrote, “So lovely.” Commenting on the picture, a fan wrote, “The first picture has my whole heart.” Another fan reacted, “Before wedding they gave us nothing after wedding they are giving us everything.” A fan also mentioned how Katrina looked during the festivities -- "She really has let herself loose and free, so evident in the pics.”

Vicky and Katrina shared different sets of pictures from the mehendi-sangeet on Sunday. The pictures went with the caption, “Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar! (the mehendi looks nicer when the whole family dances together)."

The photos shows Katrina and Vicky dancing their hearts out with other family members. While Vicky is seen dancing with brother Sunny Kaushal like no one's watching, Katrina is seen dancing with father-in-law Sham Kaushal.