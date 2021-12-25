Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal returns to the bay to celebrate Christmas with Katrina Kaif
bollywood

Vicky Kaushal returns to the bay to celebrate Christmas with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal, who had recently flown out of the city for work commitments, returned to the bay to be with Katrina Kaif for her first Christmas after marriage. 
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pose for photographs outside an airport upon their return, in Mumbai. (PTI)(PTI)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 09:16 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to celebrate their first Christmas after their wedding. The two recently moved in to their new home where they would be celebrating the X-mas together. 

Vicky, who had recently flown out of Mumbai for a work commitment, was spotted at the Mumbai airport Friday night. The actor returned to the city to be with Katrina for the festival.

Katrina had celebrated her last Christmas with sister Isabelle Kaif at her Mumbai residence. She had shared a picture of them posing in front of the Christmas tree and gifts.

RELATED STORIES

Katrina and Vicky had a grand Hindu wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. However, the two also seemed to have a small Christian ceremony as suggested by pictures shared by them after the wedding. While Vicky wore a peach sherwani, Katrina decked up in a saree and a veil and held a bouquet of flowers in her hands, suggesting a Christian wedding. They had shared the pictures with the caption, “To love, honor and cherish.”

The couple had announced their wedding on December 9 by sharing pictures from their nuptials with the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

According to Pinkvilla, Katrina's kaleeras (hand accessories worn by a Hindu bride) had a connection with Christianity as well. The kaleeras were said to contain biblical words like Cleo and Elysian from the Bible. 

Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao to Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi: Celeb weddings of 2021

Vicky and Katrina recently moved into their new home in a plush building which also houses Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. 

While Vicky is currently working on Sam Bahadur and other assignments, Katrina has reportedly begun work on Sriram Raghavan’s directorial titled Merry Christmas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
vicky kaushal katrina kaif christmas
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP