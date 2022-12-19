Vicky Kaushal reveals what he admires most about wife Katrina Kaif: 'I have not seen anyone like that'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this month. The couple got married on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in a private ceremony in presence of family and close friends. They both shared throwback pictures from their wedding to congratulate one another on their anniversary. (Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal are all smiles as they jet off from Mumbai, fans 'in love with Kat's new look')

Even while he was celebrating one year of marriage, Vicky was also promoting his latest film, Govinda Mera Naam, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. The actor balanced the film's promotions along with his personal commitments. He and Katrina was able to get away for a short winter holiday ahead of Govinda Mera Naam's release. Katrina shared some photographs of herself and scenic location in the hills in an Instagram post.

Speaking with Filmfare, Vicky opened up about the many qualities that he admires and respects in his wife. He said, "Katrina’s always said that if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. Yeah. There are many things that make her special. She’s wise, she’s kind and she’s extremely respectful to people around her. That is something that I truly admire and respect about her, because I’ve not seen anyone like that.”

Vicky was recently seen in Govinda Mera Naam. It has been his only release this year. The actor will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh next year. He will also reunite with director Anand Tiwari for an untitled film co-starring Tripti Dimri which will release on July 28, 2023.

Katrina was last seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter this year. She is working on Sriram Raghavan's next, titled Merry Christmas, with actor Vijay Sethupathi and will reunite with actor Salman Khan for the third film in the Tiger franchise. She plays an ISI agent Zoya Humaimi in the film series.Actor Shah Rukh Khan will have a special appearance in the film directed by Maneesh Sharma as well.

