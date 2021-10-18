Vicky Kaushal talks about his struggling days in Bollywood: 'I got rejected in thousand auditions but...'

Actor Vicky Kaushal opened about his struggling days when he gave many auditions to become an actor. In a new interview, he also spoke about not having a 'safety net' or a 'plan B'. The actor also shared his thoughts on his insecurities when he competed with 'hundreds and thousands of people' wanting the same job.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vicky Kaushal was recently seen in the biopic Sardar Udham based on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India Michael O'Dwyer in 1940. Udham had assassinated him to avenge the brutal killings of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919.

In an interview with Zoom TV, Vicky said, "When you start giving auditions, aapko pata chalta hai ki aap kitne paani mein ho (you realise where you stand). Because you are competing with hundreds and thousands of people who want the same job...You go and stand in queues with hundreds of other actors. And actors who are very good actors and you’re sitting in rooms with some people who are doing a far better job than you...Sometimes, it kind of takes a toll on you and it really accentuates your insecurities and inferiorities. Then you have to keep surpassing that every day of your life till you get that job, you do good in that and then your confidence starts building up."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“What people don’t realise is that if I’ve cracked 10 auditions, I've actually failed in 1,000 auditions. I got rejected in thousand auditions but I got selected in 10 but what is visible is only the 10 opportunities that I got, and sabko lagta hai ki arey yeh toh aasani se mil gaya (everyone thinks ‘he got it easily’)...I had no option... I knew I don’t have any safety net and if I fall from here, it’s straight on the ground because I have nothing in the pedal. So having no plan B also gives you a lot of strength,” he added.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal greets Katrina Kaif with a hug at Sardar Udham screening, fan says ‘this is love’. Watch video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in the superhero action film The Immortal Ashwatthama, directed by Aditya Dhar. However, the film has been delayed by a few months.

Vicky will also feature with actor Sara Ali Khan in a romantic-comedy film, to be directed by Laxman Utekar. Vicky also has Takht and Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.