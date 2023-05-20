Vicky Kaushal talks about missing Katrina Kaif, reacts to fan who called him ‘meri jaan’ at event. Watch

At an event in Thane, actor Vicky Kaushal spoke about missing wife-actor Katrina Kaif. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, a paparazzo shared videos of Vicky attending a promotional event of his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. For the event, Vicky was dressed in a grey T-shirt, brown jacket, denims and shoes. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal gets the most romantic wish from wife Katrina Kaif. See their cute pic as they dance at home)

Vicky Kaushal interacted with a fan at an event in Thane.

At an event, he was asked if he was missing his co-star Sara Ali Khan. Vicky replied, "Sara ko toh bohut miss kar raha hoon (I'm missing Sara a lot)." When fans shouted Katrina Kaif's name, he smiled and responded, "Katrina ko toh sabse zada karta hoon (I miss Katrina the most)."

In another clip from the event, a fan said, "Pehle yeh kaha ki Katrina inki jaan hai. But Vicky Kaushal mere jaan hai (he said that Katrina is his life. But Vicky Kaushal is my life)." The fan also said, "Is janam nein Katrina inki hogi padh agle har janam mein Vicky Kaushal sirf mere honge (In this life, Katrina will be his but all other lifetimes Vicky Kaushal will only be mine)."

Vicky bowed, smiled and folded his hands, reacting to the fan's remark. He also responded with 'I love you too', when the fan expressed her love for him. The actor also hugged the fan as she was overwhelmed by his presence. At the event, Vicky posed for selfies with his fans and also shook hands with the people in the crowd.

Vicky and Katrina Kaif tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9, 2021. From sangeet, mehendi to haldi, the duo's wedding happened according to proper Punjabi rituals. Katrina even paid tribute to Vicky's Punjabi roots. She added red chooda and kaleeras to her bridal look.

Vicky is currently busy promoting his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The film has been helmed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan. The film will be out on June 2. He also has Sam Bahadur, helmed by Meghna Gulzar, in the pipeline. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

