Vicky Kaushal gets the most romantic wish from wife Katrina Kaif. See their cute pic as they dance at home

In her post, she shared a photo that showed her dancing with Vicky. The black and white picture showed Vicky in a dark shirt and dark pants, giving Katrina a dip. She is wearing a white dress and has her arms around Vicky's neck. They are smiling while looking at each other.

The second photo showed them in their balcony. Vicky has her arms around Katrina as they pose for the camera. Katrina captioned the post, “A little dance, dher saara pyaar (lots of love) … Happiest birthday my (love).” Fans of the couple loved the cute post. “Please we a need a video of this dance too,” wrote a fan. “This post gonna to be break the record of 1 million fastest like,” wrote another.

During the trailer launch event of Vicky's film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on Monday, the actor called his marriage life with Katrina Kaif "completely sorted". Vicky was asked about his female co-stars in films wanting to leave him in several films, be it Taapsee Pannu in Manmarziyaan or Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera.

Talking about it, Vicky said, "God always maintains balance in everyone's life. My real life has become so sorted that I have found Katrina. So there will always be a mess in my reel life but my real life will be sorted. So this is the balance of life."

Vicky and Katrina got married in 2021 in Rajasthan. The couple shares pictures with each other on social media only on special occasions. Also at the trailer launch, a reporter asked Vicky whether he would divorce Katrina (Kaif) if he found a better actress. For a few moments, Vicky remained tongue-tied, looking for words to answer the question.

Then he joked, “Sir, sham ko ghar bhi jana hai! Aise aise tade medi sawal puch rahe ho, bacha hu abhi bada toh hone do. Kaise Jawab do iska mai! Itna Khatarnak sawal pucha hai (Sir, I have to return home! You are asking such tricky questions, I am too young. Let me grow up. How am I supposed to answer this? Such a dangerous question you have asked).” Then Vicky simply responded that he would be married to Katrina for many lifetimes together.

