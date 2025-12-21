Vicky Kaushal wants to show his baby boy this film of his career: ‘It’s a nice one’

Actor Vicky Kaushal is enjoying every second of fatherhood after the arrival of his baby boy with Katrina Kaif. As a doting new father, Vicky has already picked a special film he hopes to share with his baby boy once he grows up. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November this year.

Vicky has a special film in mind for his baby boy

Vicky was honoured with the Actor of the Year award at the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025, held in Delhi on Friday. He spoke about being a father later in an interview with the news channel.

During the chat, he was asked which is the first film of his that he wants his boy to watch. To this, Vicky shared, “Wow, the first film. I would like him to watch my first film. Masaan. It's a nice film. I know it's a hard film to watch, so maybe later on, not too early on in his life…. But it shows life as life is.”

Vicky shot to fame with his first leading role in Neeraj Ghaywan's social-drama Masaan. He essayed the role of a civil engineering student, named Deepak Kumar who works part-time at the cremation ghats. The film explores the harsh truth of death, life and the complexities associated with it. The film also highlights the social stigma attached to pre-marital sexual relations.

Vicky also spoke about whether he is concerned about his baby boy’s privacy as he grows up in the public spotlight.

“The one principle that I live by is that the thing you fear the most is the thing you attract the most…. Guarding my privacy doesn't come with the emotion of fear. I go into that with a pinch of salt, always remembering that there might be a slip off, there might be something that can come out which you might not like. I'm not the first person it'll happen to, and I'm not the last person it'll happen to. It's something that we truly guard because it's very special and sacred. We really would want some part of our personal life to be away from that limelight,” he shared.

More about Vicky

Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November this year and announced the joyous news with a cute post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Vicky delivered one of India’s highest-grossing films of 2025, Chhaava. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the epic historical drama collected ₹807 crore worldwide at the box office. Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love & War. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.