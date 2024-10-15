Menu Explore
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 4: Rajkummar Rao film witnesses dip, earns over 21 crore so far

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 15, 2024 07:29 AM IST

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 4: The film earned ₹2.25 crore on its first Monday. It has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 4: The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer, which has been performing well, saw a dip in its numbers at the box office on the first Monday. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over 21 crore in India. The film, which released in the theatres on October 11, clashed with Vsana Bala's Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt. (Also Read | Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video review: Rajkummar Rao can't save this disaster with great first hour ruined by weak script)

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 4: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in a still from the film.
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 4: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in a still from the film.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video India box office

As per the report, the film earned 5.5 crore on day one, 6.9 crore on day two and 6.4 crore on day three. As per early estimates, the film earned 2.25 crore nett in India on day four. So far, it has earned 21.05 crore. Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video had an overall 10.96% Hindi occupancy on Monday.

The film earned less than Rajkummar's last film, Stree 2, which minted 55.9 crore on day four and Triptii's last movie, Bad Newz, which earned 3.5 crore on the fourth day of its release. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has surpassed the collection of Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra. It earned 18.10 crore so far, with the fourth day collection being 1.50 crore.

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directed film also stars Vijay Raaz, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film shows how Vicky (Rajkummar) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), along with their family, go all out to recover their missing "suhagraat CD" in Rishikesh.

With help from Mallika Sherawat's character, Chanda Rani, and the rest of the family, the couple leaves no stone unturned, from appealing to the police and family elders to even venturing into graveyards at night. The film is produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
