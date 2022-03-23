Vidya Balan says she 'sleepwalked' through Heyy Babyy and Kismat Konnection: 'Was not meant to do those kinds of roles'

Vidya Balan has said that there are two films in her career that she has self-doubts about. The actor said she felt out of place while filming the 2007 film Heyy Babyy and the 2008 film Kismat Konnection. Heyy Babyy, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, and Riteish Deshmukh, followed the lives of three compulsive womanisers who found a baby left at their doorstep. In Kismat Konnection, Vidya appeared opposite Shahid Kapoor. The film was a romantic comedy about a luckless architect discovering a social activist to be his lucky charm. Also Read| Vidya Balan wishes Kahaani 2 did better in theatres, blames demonetisation: 'It's comforting that there's an excuse'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vidya said that though she doesn't regret appearing in the two movies, which were a success at the box office, she feels indifferent about them.

When asked about a role she has self-doubts about, Vidya told Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, "I think probably Heyy Babyy and Kismat Konnection were two films where I wasn't sure what I was doing. I was constantly feeling like a fish out of water, and I think it showed despite the fact that both films did very well. I think it made me realise that I was not meant to do those kinds of roles."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked if she feels uncomfortable watching these films, Vidya clarified, "Not uncomfortable. Actually I just didn't pay attention. I sleepwalked through those films, because I don't know I didn't enjoy it." She added, "I don't regret having done them at all, but I think I don't see them as risks, I think they were some choices that I made that were indifferent. And I don't think indifference is something I would like to live with."

Vidya is currently seen in Jalsa, an investigation thriller that also features Shefali Shah in a lead role. The Suresh Triveni directorial released on Amazon Prime Video on March 18. In the movie, Vidya plays a celebrated journalist while Shefali Shah portrays her cook, whose daughter gets injured in a hit-and-run accident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.