Vidya Balan wishes Kahaani 2 did better in theatres, blames demonetisation: 'It's comforting that there's an excuse'

Vidya Balan feels that her 2016 film Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, the sequel to the 2012 film Kahaani, could have drawn more viewers to the theatres if it were not for demonetisation. The film was released on December 2, less than a month after the Government of India announced the demonetisation of all ₹500 and ₹1,000 banknotes. Also Read | Vidya Balan explains why 'it's a better time to be a female actor'; Shefali Shah agrees

The thriller film, in which Vidya played Durga Rani Singh who is charged with kidnapping and murder of a young girl with paralysis, opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, it failed to replicate the critical and commercial success of Kahaani. Vidya, who won the Filmfare Best Actress award for Kahaani and earned a nomination in the category for her work in its sequel, wishes the second film was watched by more people.

During a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Vidya was asked about one film of hers that she wishes more people had watched. In response, the actor named Kahaani 2. As interviewer pointed out that "there was something that happened at that point of time, around that release," Vidya said, "demonetisation, so people didn't go to the theatres."

However, the actor said that she is not confident that the film would have done well if not for the demonetisation. She laughed as she said, "I don't know if they (audience) would have (gone to the theatre) otherwise, but it's comforting that there's an excuse."

Vidya is currently seen in Jalsa, an investigation thriller that also features Shefali Shah in a lead role. The Suresh Triveni directorial was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 18. In the movie, Vidya plays a celebrated journalist while Shefali Shah portrays her cook, whose daughter gets injured in a hit-and-run accident.

