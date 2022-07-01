Vidyut Jammwal climbs down scaffolding from balcony to click selfie with construction worker, fans impressed. Watch

Vidyut Jammwal, popular for his high-octane action sequences, is also known for the grand gestures he makes for his fans. Days after taking an excited fan on a drive in his Aston Martin, Vidyut performed a real-life stunt for a fan he spotted at a construction site. Fans praised Vidyut for his gesture and called him ‘man with golden heart.’ Also Read| Vidyut Jammwal takes excited fan on drive in his Aston Martin

Vidyut took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a video of the incident, in which he was seen standing on a balcony and talking to a construction worker who was balancing himself on scaffolding at the nearby construction site. As the fan praised Vidyut's work, Vidyut asked him about what action films of his he has seen. Vidyut then told the fan that nobody can perform stunts in films as he does at his construction work. Vidyut asked the fan if he has his phone on him and if he is ready to click a picture with him.

Vidyut then jumped out of the balcony on to the scaffolding, even as the person holding the camera pleaded with him not to do this. In response, Vidyut said that he loves his fans and is going to meet him at any cost. The fan thanked Vidyut for giving him a chance to meet him, while the actor told him, "I love you meri jaan (I love you my life)." The fan kissed Vidyut's hand, and the actor did the same in return.

Fans on social media showered love on Vidyut's post, and called him a man with a 'golden heart.' One fan wrote, "This is why we appreciate you every time. So humble." Another commented, "Bhai meko to lagta hai maut (death) aapase darta hoga ulta (I think even death must be scared of you)." A fan said, "Ek hi dil hai, kitni baar jitoge (I only have one heart, how many times will you win it)."

Vidyut is currently preparing for the release of Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha, which will hit theatres on July 8. The film is the follow-up to Vidyut's 2020 action-thriller Khuda Haafiz.

