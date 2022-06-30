Vidyut Jammwal: My projects will be high on emotions and action: Vidyut

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, known for his high-octane action sequences, says that it’s not just about combat, he is trying his level best to balance his films with emotions as well.

On his visit to Lucknow, the Sanak actor says, “There are a number of emotions that we as human beings feel so that’s the reason I would love to play different roles. But since audiences like to see me doing action more so I just can’t disappoint them either. That’s more of a reason my projects will be high on emotions and action.”

Playing a commoner who is an untrained fighter was not easy for him, he adds, “Being a trained martial artiste, my body is tuned to reflexes which come to me naturally, so honestly, it’s very tough to play such roles. It’s not that easy to play a common man who has no idea about how to put up a fight. But I take it like agar muskilon ka samna karengey, tabhi cheezein asaan hongi.”

The actor had to unlearn his skills to play a commoner. “Once I learnt that non-reaction is amazing then I was able to get into the skin of the character. Then I started seeing it from a common man’s perspective that one who does not know how to fight will use whatever he gets to lay his hands on. So, then it became easy for me.”

Coming back on the topic about the place where he shot extensively, Jammwal says, “There is something special about this region. I have shot Bullet Raja (2013) here (in Etawah), Khudha Haafiz (2020) and last year again I was here wrapping the second chapter. Moreover, I was born in Kanpur. I feel so many films are being shot here as the state government is giving lot of facilities to the makers. Compared to old times, people are more used to the shooting experience so it’s comfortable to shoot there.”

Jammwal loves being in front of camera and mingling with his army of followers, “When I am shooting, I feel on top of the world having fun, doing creative work and coming back. But when I am with Jammwalions family then it’s like bas yahi toh maze hai. These are the people who give me so much love, are fitness lovers and watch my films first-day-first-show. What more can I ask for in life!”

The action star shot a film for his production house recently. “I have completed the shoot of IB71 so it will release soon. Next, I am doing Crack helmed by Aditya Dutt (Commando 3 director).”