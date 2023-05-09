Vidyut Jammwal performs seva, cleans dishes at Golden Temple ahead of IB71 release. Watch

Vidyut Jammwal, who is currently promoting his upcoming film IB71, was spotted cleaning dishes at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. He visited the temple for his film promotion and decided to perform ‘seva’. (Also read: Vidyut Jammwal unearths India's ‘most confidential mission' in IB71 trailer)

Vidyut Jammwal cleans dishes at the Golden Temple.

Vidyut shared a video of his visit to the Golden Temple. It shows him cleaning dishes as part of the 'seva' - community service - that devotees often offer at the Gurudwaras. He was dressed in all-white for the visit. Afterwards, he folded his hands to greet everyone before getting up to leave. He also obliged several fans and clicked selfies with them. He shared the video with the simple caption: "Waheguruji #BlessingsForIB71."

Fans were happy to see Vidyut at the temple. One of them commented, “Man with a golden heart in golden temple,” while another one wrote, “Man nhi superman. Real life shaktiman. Ye dusron ki khusi me apni khusi dhundte he (he finds happiness in that of others). Love you guruji. @mevidyutjammwal.” Another one commented, “Man with a Golden Heart & soul @mevidyutjammwal Love love love.”

During his visit, Vidyut shared what he loves about Punjab. A Tribune India report quoted him as saying, “I have come to Punjab after many years. There is a distinct fragrance in the air of the state and it touches your heart. I definitely would love to try lassi and kulchas here."

Vidyut also visited the Wagah Border as part of his promotional trip. He was seen greeting a large crowd in the video that he shared on Instagram. Vidyut captioned it as: "Jai Hind! #IB71 releasing on 12th May in theatres."

Vidyut essays the lead role of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer in the film that also stars Anupam Kher, and Vishal Jethwa. The film is directed by Sankalp Reddy and marks Vidyut's debut as a producer. It is set to hit the theatres on May 12.

Talking about the film, Jammwal said, “ IB71 is a story about the most classified mission that gave us advantage in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. I am thrilled to bring this story of our IB (Intelligence Bureau) officers who are the true unsung heroes of India. ”

Apart from IB71, Vidyut also has some interesting films lined up for release soon. He will be seen in the sports action film Crakk which also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal, apart from Vidyut.

