Vishal Jethwa recalls meeting Tunisha Sharma days before death, reveals she got new 'love above everything' tattoo

Actor Vishal Jethwa penned a long note talking about his late friend, actor Tunisha Sharma, a few days after her death. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Vishal also posted a string of pictures with Tunisha Sharma. The first photo featured the duo posing for the camera at the Salaam Venky screening. (Also Read | Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Late actor's mother alleges accused Sheezan Khan 'consumed drugs')

In the second photo, the actors posed as mythological characters. They also posed for several selfies as they spent time together. One of the slides featured Tunisha singing a song, seemingly from the sets of her serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. A photo also showed Vishal and Tunisha goofing around as they posed for the camera.

Vishal captioned the post, "Why am I being in a silent hope that you will come back? Let me tell you, it’s not just me, but everyone you knew around, from your family to all your fans and well-wishers feel the same. It feels very painful and intolerable that you have left all your loved ones with a lot of sorrow, grief, shock but sadly, we have to accept the fact that you are gone & that we won’t be able to see you again."

"I might sound unforgiving but can I say I am not only sad but deep down even angry and have a lot of complaints and questions to you? Just like many others have. My wish of playing a role of Radha-Krishna with you remains unfulfilled. Always will cherish the pure love I had for you, with the maddening drives, long chats, crazy family times.. Little did I know that 4 days back when we met would be the last one with you!" he added.

"My Special note for everyone reading this message - Never keep any person, situation, material possession, dream or to that matter even your thought ABOVE YOUR LIFE. Never be obsessed with anything which makes your life so restless that you feel like taking such an extreme step. While we have many ways to Death unlike Birth I wish no one chooses this..," he also said.

"Just few days back when I met Tunisha I noticed a tattoo on her hand which said - LOVE ABOVE EVERYTHING! That’s when I wanted to tell her why don’t you change it to SELF LOVE ABOVE EVERYTHING?! I regret to have not said this. You will forever be there in everyone’s heart TUNISHA . Truly gone too soon! With a heavy heart. Rest In Peace Om Shanti," he concluded his post.

As per news agency PTI, police on Thursday said accused Sheezan Khan was being questioned to ascertain what exactly happened on the set of the serial. He is the co-star and ex-boyfriend of Tunisha Sharma who allegedly committed suicide last week. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on Saturday. Sheezan was arrested on Sunday on the charge of abetting her suicide. He is currently in police custody.

