Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Late actor's mother alleges accused Sheezan Khan 'consumed drugs'

Vanita Sharma, the mother of late actor Tunisha Sharma, has now levelled allegations that actor Sheezan Khan used to 'consume drugs', as per a new report. The Waliv Police had summoned Tunisha's mother Vanita, her uncle Pawan Sharma and her driver to record their statements in connection with the suicide of the actor. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her ongoing show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul on Saturday. A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star in the show, Sheezan, was arrested on the charge of abetment to suicide. (Also Read | Sofia Hayat alleges her show's makers 'are the culprit' as she reacts to Tunisha Sharma's death: Why are they silent?)

Tunisha's mother had earlier accused Sheezan of having relationships with several girls. The police had said they would question Sheezan on the claims of Tunisha's mother. The police said it was a serious case that required a thorough investigation. Sheezan was neither giving proper answers to questions during interrogation nor cooperating in the ongoing probe, the investigators had said on Wednesday.

Speaking with news agency ANI, Vanita Sharma said that Sheezan "used to consume drugs". However, she could not confirm how long he was into drugs. Tunisha's uncle had earlier claimed that Tunisha's behaviour and lifestyle had changed after she met Sheezan and she even started wearing a 'hijab' (a headscarf worn by Muslim women).

The police said they have seized three mobile phones, including two iPhones, over the course of its ongoing probe in the case. It further informed that they have retrieved Sheezan's chats with Tunisha, her mother, and his mother from his phone that they had seized earlier. Police said they also found Sheezan's chats with a 'secret girlfriend'. They claimed Sheezan talked with his 'secret girlfriend' for two hours on the day of Tunisha's death.

To find out what had happened between Tunisha and Sheezan in the immediate run-up to her death, the police scanned the WhatsApp chats between the two. According to the police, they recovered chats running into 250 to 300 pages, from June to December, and were in the process of examining them for leads on why the couple decided to call it quits. It further said they will send an electronic mail (e-mail) to WhatsApp to retrieve the deleted chats between Sheezan and his 'secret girlfriend'.

(With ANI inputs)

