Vignesh Shivan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan romancing wife Nayanthara in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will be seen romancing each other on screen for the first time. The two play the leads in Atlee's debut Bollywood film, Jawan. Nayanthara's husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is all praise for the film as well as Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan. He has also mentioned Shah Rukh and Nayanthara's romantic scenes in Jawan in his post for the Pathaan actor and hailed him as the ‘king of romance’. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue gets more than 100 million views across platforms

Shah Rukh Khan-Vignesh Shivan's Twitter banter

Vignesh Shivan has replied to Shah Rukh Khan's post about Nayanthara's action scenes in Jawan.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan thanked Vignesh for his appreciation of Jawan and also warned him about his wife Nayanthara. He wrote on Twitter, “@VigneshShivN thank you for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome…but oh who am I telling this…you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!!”

Reacting to Shah Rukh's post, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “(laughing emoji) soooo kind of you sir. Yes sir being very careful but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie, that she has learnt from the king of romance, so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK the #KingofHearts #Badshaah #Jawan @Atlee_dir gonna be a massive global #Blockbuster.”

Vignesh Shivan replied to Shah Rukh Khan's post.

Vignesh Shivan's earlier post for Jawan

On the day of Jawan Prevue release, Vignesh had taken to his Instagram Stories to share his reaction. He had written, “How can you not be proud of @atlee47 when he comes up with a banger with his Bollywood debut! Looks international! So much efforts, patience and hard work! A big hug, hatss off !”

Making a special mention of Nayanthara, he had added, “Congrats to #Nayanthara lookin (hot face emoji) dream debut with the King @iamsrk for my Thangam & my king @anirudhofficial killin it soooo well here! Kudos to @actorvijaysethupathi sir @redchillies.color @livingstonruben #VishnuDop @kunalraian.”

Jawan Prevue was loved by the audience for its high-octane action sequences, massive cast and loads of drama. Nayanthara was seen in a polished corporate look as well as wielding a gun in the middle of an action scene. There were also glimpses of Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak. The film will release in theatres on September 7.

