Vijay Deverakonda bares it all in new Liger poster, Karan Johar reacts

The latest poster of Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming Hindi film Liger is out and it shows him baring it all. In the poster, Vijay is seen covering his modesty with a bunch of roses as he went all out for the picture. It read, “Saala crossbreed.” (Also read: Liger first glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda is the 'slumdog of Mumbai')

Liger marks Vijay’s Bollywood debut. Sharing the new poster, he wrote on Twitter, “A film that took my everything. As a performance, mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming soon. #Liger.” Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is co-produced by Karan Johar under his banner. Sharing the same poster, Karan said, “Rose rose aise gifts nahi milte (You don’t get these surprises everyday), referring to Vijay’s look.

Vijay’s poster from Liger got reactions from his fans instantly. Responding to his post, a user wrote on Twitter, “It’s very rare (to) see actors accepting such bold roles & posing bold.” Vijay’s look has also reminded many of Aamir Khan’s controversial poster from his film PK.

Liger will release in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie also stars Ananya Panday in the lead alongside Mike Tyson. It had been shot in the US earlier. It features Vijay as a kickboxer who went from being ‘chaiwaala’ in Mumbai to becoming a professional boxer, competing in the US. He underwent a dramatic physical transformation for the film and even went to Thailand to train in martial arts.

Vijay, known as South superstar, shot to fame after the success of the Telugu film Pelli Choopulu in 2016. He then starred in several movies, including Arjun Reddy, which was later adapted in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead.

