Vijay Deverakonda fulfills his promise, sends 100 fans on all-expenses-paid trip to Manali

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who will soon resume work on his upcoming Telugu romantic drama Kushi, has been sponsoring trips for his fans for the last few years religiously. For this year, he has sent 100 fans on an all-expense-paid trip to Manali. He took to Instagram and posted a glimpse of his fans who were leaving for the trip in a plane. Also read: Vijay Deverakonda keeps his Deverasanta promise, will send 100 people on an all-expense trip to Manali. Here's the catch

The video featured his fans looking super excited for the trip. All of them were hooting and cheering for Vijay as well. Sharing the post, the actor wrote in the caption, "Cutest they sent me a video from their flight this morning. They are off on their holiday to the mountains!100 from across the country, makes me so happy #deverasanta".

After a poll on social media, this year, Vijay found out his fans are inclined towards mountains. He decided to keep his promise and take them to Manali. Vijay started this tradition a while ago.

In the first year, he visited Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University in Masab Tank and selected 50 fans randomly who followed Vijay on social media. All of them were given special gifts – all by the actor himself.

Later, in another year, Vijay posted a video and asked all of his followers and fans to shower up their wishes with hashtag 'DevaraSanta.' He promised that he would fulfill at least 9-10 of the wishes and possibly many more. Besides this, last year, he announced the names of the hundred winners, who were to be awarded ₹10,000 each as a Christmas gift.

On the work-front, Vijay will soon join back the sets of his upcoming Telugu romantic drama Kushi, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. About 4-5 weeks of shooting is still pending on the project.

Kushi marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. The duo had previously worked together in Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati.

Recently, there were reports that both Vijay and Samantha were injured while shooting for the movie. The makers released a statement to clarify that they were not injured.

The statement from the makers read, “There are few reports that #VijayDeverakonda and #Samantha were injured while shooting for #Kushi movie. There is no truth in this news. The entire team returned to Hyd yesterday after successfully completing 30 days of shooting in Kashmir. Don’t believe such news".

