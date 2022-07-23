Vijay Deverakonda's mom was worried about him going up against Mike Tyson in Liger: 'She did lots of puja'

Vijay Deverakonda is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Liger, which will also star Ananya Panday and former boxing legend Mike Tyson. Vijay recently said in an event that his mother, Deverakonda Madhavi, did several pujas before he left for the US to shoot Liger. The film's producer Charmme Kaur revealed that Vijay's mother told him 'It’s Mike Tyson! Be careful'. Vijay will mark his Hindi film debut with Liger. Also Read: Liger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan are here to slay as mom-son duo

During the film's trailer launch, Vijay said, “My mother did lots of pujas and put vibhuti (sacred ash) and kumkum (turmeric powder) on me before I left for the USA. I’m fine now and her pujas did really work (laughs).”

Film producer Charmme Kaur added, “She kept telling him, ‘It’s Mike Tyson! Be careful.’ She calls him Chinnu. She called me up millions of times and told me to take care of her Chinnu. Once they started shooting, I sent her videos of how they were chilling together and laughing as if they are childhood friends.”

In the film, Vijay plays the character of an MMA fighter, and the film's trailer which was released on Thursday, shows him acing the fight sequences with ease. Ramya Krishnan plays the role of Vijay's mother while Ananya Panday plays the female lead. The trailer also showed Mike Tyson making a stylish entry towards the end.

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar,.The film is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to Covid-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON