Vijay Deverakonda's stylist reveals why actor wore chappals worth 199 at Liger trailer launch

Actor Vijay Deverakonda made a statement as he arrived in Mumbai for the Liger trailer launch event. He was dressed in a casual look with slippers as he joined co-star Ananya Panday and others at the event on Friday. Now, his stylist Harmann Kaur has shared why he wore chappals worth ₹199 to the event. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda wears chappals at Liger event, Ranveer Singh trolls him)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before promoting the Liger trailer in Mumbai, Vijay was in Hyderabad with Ananya Panday for the trailer launch. At the Mumbai event, actor Ranveer Singh had commented on Vijay's look. He said, “Bhai ka style dekho, aise lag raha hai, ye mere trailer launch pe aaya hai ya main inke trailer launch pe aaya hu (Look at brother's style, it looks like, he has come to my trailer launch instead of me coming to his trailer launch).'” His look was even compared to actor John Abraham's, who too has been seen in slippers at events.

Talking about Vijay’s Liger promotions, Harmann said that many brands and designers were constantly in touch with her for dressing Vijay. “I was all prepped to make it really top-notch chill until Vijay called me one day and said let’s be closest to the character and keep a very underdog look. He specifically asked me for the basic chappals and initially, I was a little hesitant but I also always trust Vijay’s dressing up ideas because I know he ends up making it the talk of the country,” she told Pinkvilla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The celebrity stylist further revealed how Vijay gave input for his looks, including choosing to wear the slippers to the Liger trailer launch. She revealed Vijay’s T-shirt was customised with words suggested by the actor. “I was constantly nervous as the event was on a big scale, especially in Mumbai, and walking in wearing chappals worth ₹199 was really brave of Vijay but I'm glad it was received with a lot of love,"she added about people’s reaction to Vijay’s slippers.

Liger marks Vijay’s Bollywood debut and will release on August 25. It's backed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.