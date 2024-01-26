 Vijay Sethupathi could be seen as Vibhishan in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan: Report | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vijay Sethupathi could be seen as Vibhishan in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan: Report

Vijay Sethupathi could be seen as Vibhishan in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 26, 2024 03:38 PM IST

While nothing has been officially announced, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash are rumoured to play Ram, Sita and Ravan in the project.

It looks like Nitesh Tiwari is looking to make an exciting addition to the cast of his Ramayan, if everything goes as planned. A Pinkvilla report said that after roping in Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravan, the director has approached Vijay Sethupathi with a role. (Also Read: Nitesh Tiwari is confident that his film on Ramayana won't offend anyone)

Vijay Sethupathi will play Vibhishana in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan(AFP/ANI)
Vijay to play Vibhishana?

Pinkvilla reported that Nitesh is in talks with Vijay to play Ravan’s brother, Vibhishana. “Nitesh recently met Vijay and took him through the script and the world he’s looking to create,” they quoted a source saying, who added, “Vijay was blown away by the narration and the visuals planned. He has shown interest in the film.” But they also claim that he’s yet to sign the dotted line as the finances are being figured out.

The rest of the rumoured cast

The portal also reported that Sunny Deol might play Hanuman, while Lara Dutta will be seen as Kaikeyi. Bobby Deol had reportedly turned down the role of Kumbhakaran.

The film will reportedly be produced by Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra, with the makers aiming for a Diwali 2025 release. Pre-production of the film has already begun, if reports are to be believed. Casting for the film is underway but the makers are yet to officially announce the project and the lead cast.

Upcoming work of rumoured Ramayan cast

After Animal, Ranbir was recently roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s exciting project Love and War. The makers managed to pull off a casting coup with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal as his co-stars in the film. The trio recently met during the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya.

Sai is shooting for Thandel with Naga Chaitanya while Yash is shooting for his next film after KGF titled Toxic. Sai’s sister Pooja recently got engaged. Vijay was recently seen in Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif. He will soon be seen in the sequel of Viduthalai, apart from Maharaja.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
