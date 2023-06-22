Vijay Varma felt Tamannaah had cold feet on first day of Lust Stories 2 shoot

Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed that she could not show up for the first day of the shoot for her upcoming film Lust Stories 2 due to bad health, but the crew, including her co-star and boyfriend Vijay Varma, believed she had cold feet. (Also read: Vijay Varma 'kinda' agrees Tamannaah Bhatia is 'everything')

Vijay Varma is dating actor Tamannaah Bhatia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filmmakers Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh came together for the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2. It also features Neena Gupta, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra and Tillotama Shome, apart from Vijay and Tamannaah.

Tamannaah had to cancel first day's shoot

Talking to News18 in an interview, Tamannaah said she shot for seven or eight days, but it was a "gruelling process". When she canceled the first day of her shoot, “Vijay just thought I had cold feet. Everyone had weird ideas of what’s going on." She also said that Vijay is a “chameleon” and added that she has seen“all of his work from his past”.

Lust Stories 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Director Sujoy Ghosh who has directed the short film featuring Tamannaah and Vijay, earlier said in a press statement, "This time lust stories are all about the different shades of Lust. I am so glad that RSVP, Flying Unicorn and Netflix brought this opportunity to me, and that our lust story will be watched by audiences in 190 countries. Tamannah and Vijay brought the film to life just as I had imagined it, and I am hoping audiences will enjoy seeing their chemistry on screen."

The second part of Lust Stories has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) and Ashi Dua (Flying Unicorn Entertainment), who also backed the inaugural Lust Stories in 2018.

Tamannaah and Vijay

Lust Stories is the first time Tamannaah and Vijay are coming together onscreen for a project. Both actors have worked in several films. While she has mostly featured in typical entertainers, he has limited his work to issue-based and content-driven films and shows that have attracted critical appreciation for him as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was only recently, ahead of the release of Lust Stories 2 teaser and trailer that Tamannaah announced that she is in a relationship with Vijay.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON