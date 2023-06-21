Vijay Varma 'kinda' agrees Tamannaah Bhatia is 'everything', she labels him prince

Tamannaah Bhatia responded with a few prince emojis when actor-boyfriend Vijay Varma shared a fan tweet claiming that she is "everything" while he is "just Vijay". Tamannaah and Vijay recently announced that they are dating each other. (Also read: Vijay Varma asks Tamannaah Bhatia if their story is also a ‘lust story') Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma in a still from a new Lust Stories 2 promo.

Vijay-Tamannaah's Twitter PDA

A fan first wrote, "She is everything. He is just Vijay." The fan also tagged Vijay who was quick to respond with, "I kinda agree." Tamannaah then quote-tweeted Vijay's reply and posted a few prince emojis. Many fans and industry colleagues also responded to Vijay and Tamannaah's Twitter PDA.

Abhishek Bhalerao replied to Vijay, "Means, you are the winner of everything sir." One fan wrote, "Vijay kaafi hai (Vijay is enough)." Another one wrote, "Dahaad, Darlings, atom bomb GF .. set ho gaya life apna bhai ka. Badhai ho (Our brother's life is set, congrats!). You deserve all the happiness in the world."

One fan tweeted to Tamannaah, "So much happy for you guys. Stay blessed forever." Another one commented, “They're dating. MashaAllah.(evil eye emojis).”

Vijay and Tamannaah's relationship

After months of speculations and rumours around them dating, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay, in one of her recent interviews while promoting Lust Stories 2. She called Vijay her ‘happy place’ in an interview with Film Companions, while Vijay told Janice Sequeira in a YouTube video that he is happy as well.

Lust Stories 2

Tamannaah will be seen alongside Vijay for the first time in Lust Stories 2. Initial promos for the Hindi-language anthology film have shown the couple as an onscreen one as well.

An anthology of films that focus on women's perspectives in relationships, Lust Stories 2 also features Amruta Subhash, Kajol, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma. The anthology has four shorts, directed by R Balki, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Konkona Sen Sharma. Lust Stories 2 will release on Netflix on June 29.

Tamannaah and Vijay's recent projects

Tamannaah was most recently seen in the web series Jee Karda while Vijay has received wide appreciation for his work in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Dahaad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON