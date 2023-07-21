Vijay Varma opens up about marriage pressure after confirming relationship with Tamannaah: ‘My mother still asks me’

Vijay Varma is having a stellar 2023 so far, with two releases so far in Dahaad, Lust Stories 2 and in the upcoming Kaalkoot. The actor who is mostly known for playing antagonistic characters, will be playing a cop in the Kaalkot. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about marriage pressure. (Also read: Vijay Varma on if his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia was a publicity stunt: ‘I’m madly in love with her')

Vijay and Tamaannaah's relationship

Vijay Varma has shared that his mother stills asks him about his marriage plans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vijay recently opened up about his relationship with actor Tamannaah Bhatia. He said that he is not only happy but ‘madly in love with her.’ The two were seen together on screen for the first time in Lust Stories 2. They featured in Sujoy Ghosh's short in the Netflix anthology called Sex with the Ex.

Vijay on facing marriage pressure

Now, in a new interview with DNA, Vijay opened up about marriage pressure. He said, “I am a Marwari. In our community, boys are considered of marriageable age at 16. So, all this began very early with me and also ended very early because I went past the marriageable age (laughs). On top of that, I had become an actor by then so there was that too.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor further added how he is pressurised on the topic by his mother. “My mother still asks me. On every phone call, she still asks me but I am just able to dodge it because I am doing well in my life,” he said.

Vijay's post on Mother's Day

A few months earlier on Mother's Day, Vijay had shared his mom's reaction to his ads in Hindustan Times which called described him as ‘India’s #1 bachelor.' In the photo, Vijay's mother does a facepalm expression to the newspaper. The article reads, “Wanted bride.” It further described Vijay's character from Dahaad as he plays the role of Anand Swarnakar, a serial killer and a Hindi literature professor.

Vijay and Tamannaah met on the sets of Lust Stories 2, which dropped last month. It is an anthology of four stories directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He will be next seen in Kaalkoot, also starring Shweta Tripathi. He essays the role of a cop investigating an acid attack case. The series will drop on JioCinema on July 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON