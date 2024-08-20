Vijay Varma whistles, Shraddha Kapoor takes a bow as Tamannaah Bhatia dances to Aaj Ki Raat at Stree 2 success bash

The success bash of Amar Kaushik's blockbuster horror comedy Stree 2 was a riot, if pictures and videos from the party are anything to go by. A new video has surfaced on X, in which Tamannaah Bhatia is seen shaking a leg with co-star Shraddha Kapoor and actor Kriti Sanon on the dance floor. (Also Read: What stops Stree 2 from becoming the ‘mother’ of all satires) Vijay Varma whistles as Shraddha Kapoor joins Tamannaah Bhatia on the dance floor at Stree 2 success bash

Strees take the dance floor

In the video, Tamannaah, who looks lovely in a black dress, is seen dancing to Aaj Ki Raat, her song from Stree 2. Her boyfriend and actor Vijay Varma whistles as Tamanaah shows her moves. She then invites Stree 2's leading lady Shraddha Kapoor to the dance floor and the two shake a leg together. Shraddha then takes a bow to salute Tamannaah as the two actors hug. In another video, Tamannaah also gets Kriti Sanon on the dance floor and the three actors dance to their hearts' content.

The film's director Amar Kaushik and actor Abhishek Banerjee, along with Radhika Madan, are also seen in the videos, cheering the ladies on. Vijay Varma also joins Tamannaah and others for a quick dance. In a photo dump shared by stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Stree 2 producer and Maddock Films owner Dinesh Vijan is also seen hanging out at the bash. A cake at the party had the line 'Wo stree hai, wo kuchh bhi kar sakti hai (She's Stree, she can do anything)' embossed on it.

About Stree 2

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, which faced a box office clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa on August 15, has quickly become the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin. It has earned ₹228 crore at the domestic box office so far, in just 5 days.

Stree 2 is the sequel to Amar's 2018 directorial debut Stree, which laid the foundation of Dinesh's horror comedy cinematic universe, which also includes Bhediya and Munjya, another sleeper hit by Maddock earlier this year. Stree 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The sequel is titled ‘Sarkate Ka Aatank’ and depicts a new villain on the fore – a giant ghost with a detachable head.