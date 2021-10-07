Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vikram Bhatt didn't ask daughter Krishna's permission to marry Shwetambari: 'She knows her dad has a private life'
bollywood

Vikram Bhatt didn't ask daughter Krishna's permission to marry Shwetambari: 'She knows her dad has a private life'

Vikram Bhatt and art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni married in September 2020. His daughter Krishna had recently revealed that she learned about the wedding much later. 
Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Soni married last year. 
Published on Oct 07, 2021 03:33 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Vikram Bhatt married art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni in a hush-hush wedding ceremony last year. However, it wasn't until Wednesday that people learned about his second marriage. Many, including his own daughter Krishna, found out about the nuptials until much later. 

The filmmaker had Krishna with his ex-wife Aditi Bhatt. In a recent interview, Vikram opened up about the wedding and said that he didn't ask his daughter's permission to remarry. 

“Krishna is now old enough to understand relationships. I didn't have to ask her. She knows her dad has a private life that is his,” he said, speaking with a leading daily. Asked why he kept the wedding under wraps all this time, Vikram said, “Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) knew it; he is my boss and a boss knows everything. I had told a few friends and I hadn't told a few friends. I didn't feel the need to announce it. At my age, you marry not for social confirmation but personal gratification.” 

Speaking with India Today, Krishna revealed that Vikram shared the news of his marriage with her ‘quite suddenly’. “I found out about my dad’s wedding much later. He thought I was a little girl who wouldn’t be able to face this news. I suppose for your parents, you never grow up,” she said, before adding, “I haven’t interacted with her and since I don’t live with him, I have spent a lot of time away from him, especially during the lockdown. The bond between my father and me matters, and I am glad that remains unchanged.” 

Also read: Mahesh Bhatt reveals how Vikram Bhatt politely declined to invite him to his secret wedding

On Wednesday, Vikram shared a special post to mark Shwetambari's birthday.

vikram bhatt
